ALBANY — Being an independent food truck owner, driving to a location to sling tacos or ribs or wings may sound like a good gig, but the hurdles can be exhausting and licensing costs can be daunting, the Dougherty County Commission heard during a Monday work session.
For Cynthia Walker, the owner of the Grille House in downtown Albany, the process of getting on the road has stretched out since she made the purchase of a $70,000 truck in October.
One holdup caused a month’s wait for getting permission to place the required awning, which cost an additional $12,000, at the restaurant due to being located in a historic area, said Walker, who has operated the restaurant for six years.
“It’s just been one thing after another,” Walker said during an interview following her presentation to the commission. “People sitting behind a desk, they don’t understand.”
Walker recently had the awning installed, and she said the only remaining hurdle is an inspection by the Georgia Department of Public Health to get rolling.
However, if she had been aware of the expense and time involved, she said may have made a different decision.
If she did not already have the main business in place in Albany, “I’d have done pulled up and left. I hear so many people say Albany is business-unfriendly. They make it where you don’t want to do anything.”
For Viondi Pate and LaChaka Pate, owners of Pate’s Pit BBQ, the process also has been frustrating.
Pate and Walker addressed the commission after Albany Code Enforcement Director Nathaniel Norman and other officials made a report on Georgia House Bill 1443, which made changes to state regulations regarding mobile food units. The city Code Enforcement Department also regulates food trucks in the county and issues business licenses and temporary occupational business licenses, which are $125 in the city and $100 in unincorporated areas, for the trucks.
A main issue for the Pates is the occupational business licenses, Viondi Pate said. The business has a permanent location for parking the food truck on Palmyra Road, but he was not notified at the time he got the license that he would not be able to set up the truck outside in the parking lot.
And occupational business licenses cost $125 per location, meaning that if he wanted to set up shop at three locations over the course of a week, it would cost $375.
“Because of the (C-1 Commercial) zoning, I can’t open up outside my business and sell,” he said. “Other cities are being more proactive and not charging those (fees).
“I think it should be one combined license. You shouldn’t have to have a license for the building and the truck.”
Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard said that when he purchased food from a food truck on Sunday, the owner told him he was considering getting a license in Terrell County instead due to the regulations in Dougherty County.
With food truck owners required to have a permanent location for storage and cleaning of the truck as an expense, the same as restaurants, it seems they are operating on an uneven playing field with the added costs, Commissioner Anthony Jones said.
“Are we having any kind of training to educate these food truck operators?” he said. “I think a lot of times we need to educate folks.”
When the popularity of food trucks was rising about eight years ago, educational programs were popular, Norman said, but interest has waned in recent years.
Operators are not required to have an occupational business to operate at festivals or at other events, such as churches, with the owner’s permission.
Commissioners referred the issue for further study to County Attorney Alex Shalishali.
