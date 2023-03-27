ALBANY — Being an independent food truck owner, driving to a location to sling tacos or ribs or wings may sound like a good gig, but the hurdles can be exhausting and licensing costs can be daunting, the Dougherty County Commission heard during a Monday work session.

For Cynthia Walker, the owner of the Grille House in downtown Albany, the process of getting on the road has stretched out since she made the purchase of a $70,000 truck in October.

