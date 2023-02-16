For at least the third time this year, a 6-year-old has brought a gun to school. 2 adults are now facing charges

Jasmin Devlin was arrested after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to his elementary school, prosecutors said.

 Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

A woman in Pennsylvania and a man in North Carolina were charged this week after a six-year-old in each case brought a gun to school, officials said, marking at least three times an elementary school student has brought a weapon to campus this year, including when a six-year-old allegedly shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last month.

In Pennsylvania, a mother in Norristown was arrested after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to Joseph K. Gotwals Elementary School on February 9, prosecutors said.

