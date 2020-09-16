ALBANY -- American Legion Post 512 Commander Etris Smith Jr. and Post 30 Commander Dan Brewer received a proclamation Wednesday from Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas recognizing the day as American Legion Day in the county.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Baby found dead after being left in vehicle, Florida deputies say
- Albany police address recent outburst of violence on city streets
- One of the leading coronavirus vaccine trials is currently paused. Prominent vaccine researchers tell CNN that's unusual
- GBI's Southwest Regional Drug Enforcement Office takes down marijuana grow house
- Albany police officers investigate burst of gunfire, find wounded man
- Marking the end of the beginning
- Eloise Delores Kelley
- Albany police investigate three shootings on successive nights
- Seahawks' Russell Wilson torches Falcons in season-opening win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Coronavirus antibody testing project to begin next week in Albany
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home on Lake Chehaw includes elevator, 26+ acres of farm land
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home in Merry Acres West includes a covered back patio for entertaining
- These are foods you shouldn’t keep in the refrigerator
- ON THE MARKET: Quiet 6 bedroom West Lee County home boasts game room and movie room
- ON THE MARKET: This Albany home features a gazebo overlooking the 18th hole at Doublegate Country Club
- PHOTOS: Braves set modern-era National League record with 29 runs against Marlins
- LATEST: Hurricane Laura leaves widespread destruction across Louisiana
- ON THE MARKET: This 17-acre estate in West Lee County features a horse barn, guest house, and private pond
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Sept. 15
- 50 best movies about politics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.