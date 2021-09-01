MOULTRIE -- After having to cancel its 2020 show, the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition will celebrate its 43rd anniversary show Oct. 19-21. More than 1,200 exhibitors will display and demonstrate products and welcome thousands of visitors to the 100-acre show site.
Crowned as North America’s premier farm show and the largest farm show in America with field demonstrations, the Sunbelt Ag Expo brings together all segments of agribusiness, including farmers, educators, policymakers, ag enthusiasts and families. All attending the show will see the latest in innovation and technology that the agriculture industry has to offer.
A highlight of the show is the naming of the Swisher Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. After an intensive judging process, 10 state winners attend the show to learn who will be selected as the overall winner.
Also, the 2021 Sunbelt Expo will be the site of John Deere’s first public unveiling of the new CP770 cotton picker for the North American market as part of the company's third generation of round-bale cotton harvesters.
Education is a key component of the show with more than 300 seminars and demonstrations offered over the three-day event. These seminars and demonstrations are taught in exhibit areas for beef, dairy, poultry, forestry, pond management, equine and cattle management. Farmers and ranchers attending gain beneficial knowledge on the latest in techniques from industry leaders and university specialists.
The Expo works with 21 different education sponsors to host a strong seminar and demo schedule. These sponsors include major universities and colleges with six of these having permanent exhibit buildings on-site. The Expo will feature youth educational challenges sponsored by Country Financial for 6th-12th-graders as a competitive and fun opportunity for students to demonstrate their knowledge in five different content areas.
Additionally, an ag mechanics contest sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Georgia will be offered for students. New this year, the advocacy in action contest sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau will be held for high school and college students with a particular interest in ag policy, law, and communication.
The Sustainable Living Area focuses on topics for the specialty gardener. Flint River Fresh, created by the Flint River Soil & Water Conservation District, will organize the display that attracts hobby gardeners and enthusiasts alike. A bounty of information on gardening tips, tools and more will be offered in the Georgia Metals Pavilion and in the demonstration garden.
An annual crowd-pleaser is the 600-acre research farm’s field demonstrations. These demos showcase harvesting and tillage equipment for cotton, peanuts, corn, soybeans and hay. As in the past, cotton will be harvested during the show. In addition, hay demos will include all facets of hay harvesting from cutting to baling and will provide visitors the opportunity to see 80 different types of hay harvesting equipment run in a true farm setting.
The Expo will honor Virginia as its 2021 spotlight state.
Chevrolet, a nine-year partner of the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition, will feature the Chevy Truck Tour with multiple consumer-engagement stations and on-site product staff. The stations will highlight the versatility of the Chevy Silverado. Engagements include a live demonstration that proves the strength and durability of the Silverado’s Durabed and a casting challenge.
The Expo always features an array of aromas compliments of the delicious food sold within the grounds during the show. In addition, many demonstration areas, including the Georgia Ag Building, the Aquaponics display, the Georgia Peanut Commission building and the Georgia Grown Marketplace within the Family Living Building, host segments throughout the day with chefs and food enthusiasts alike. Be sure to stop by for a sample of some scrumptious treats.
There’s never a dull moment during the 3-day show and attendees will find there is something for the entire family. There is a daily rolling Antique Tractor Parade, the American Grand Finals Stock Dog Trials (the largest field of competition in recent Expo history), and even a Cow Milking Contest. Add in rural lifestyle fun, truck, tractor and ATV test drives, and the venue is perfect for rural enthusiasts.
Chip Blalock, Show Director, says, “The Sunbelt Expo is an unbelievable showcase of rural living blanketed with agriculture’s newest ideas and technologies. Its 3-days of fun, education and dreaming about agriculture’s future as we team together to feed, clothe and house a growing population around the world.”
The Sunbelt Ag Expo is open Tuesday through Thursday, October 19-21, from 8:30 AM to 5:00 (T,W) and 4:00 (Th). Admission at the gate is $10 per person per day. Advanced and discount tickets can be purchased online beginning August 1. The Show site is four miles southeast of Moultrie, GA on Hwy 133. For more information, see the show website at sunbeltexpo.com.
