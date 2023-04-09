Seven-year-old Karolina plays the piano at the Ukraine House cultural center here in the nation's capital, poking at keys, swinging her sneakers underneath. She could be any child playing the piano -- except the legs swinging below the bench are prosthetic.

Karolina lost her legs last fall in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Nikopol and came to the United States to receive treatment.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News