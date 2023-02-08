A forensic scientist testified in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial Tuesday she found gunshot primer residue particles on clothes the now-disbarred South Carolina attorney was wearing the night his wife and son were killed -- and on a blue jacket that has drawn increasing attention in the proceedings.

The particles were found on samples taken from Murdaugh's hands, as well as the shirt and shorts he was wearing the night the two were fatally shot in 2021, Megan Fletcher, a forensic scientist who analyzes gunshot residue for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, testified.

