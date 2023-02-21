Foreperson on Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and 2020 election: 'I don't think you will be shocked' by indictments

 Scott Eisen/Getty Images

The foreperson of the Atlanta-based grand jury that investigated former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election told CNN on Tuesday that the panel is recommending multiple indictments and suggested "the big name" may be on the list.

"Can you imagine doing this for eight months and not coming out with a whole list" of recommended indictments, Emily Kohrs told CNN. "It's not a short list. It's not."

