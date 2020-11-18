ATLANTA – C. Jones Hooks, the executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority, was made an honorary life member by the Georgia Economic Developers Association at that group's annual awards luncheon on Monday. Hooks was recognized for his long, exceptional and exemplary career and service to GEDA.
Hooks served as the chairman of GEDA in 1995, the 32nd leader of the association. He has more than 40 years of experience in leading organizations. A native Georgian, Hooks graduated from the University of Georgia and received an MBA from George Washington University. He has worked at organizations in both the public and private sectors, and on local, state, national, and international levels. Hooks achieved the CEcD, or Certified Economic Developer, designation from the International Economic Development Council.
He was the director of the Kings Bay Impact Coordinating Committee, the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, and the Albany Chamber of Commerce and on the Strategic Relocation and Expansion Services group of KPMG. While there, Hooks worked on the Yamacraw Mission, a state-funded, highly confidential project focused on building a high-tech economy in Georgia.
Hooks served as president/CEO of the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance, headquartered in Norfolk, Va., a public/private regional partnership, for nine years. He was recognized by the GEDA for leading and developing one of Georgia’s jewels, a state-owned, coastal property, Jekyll Island, as its executive director since 2008. He continues his membership in GEDA to this day.
Jones received the award at the luncheon from Bert Brantley, deputy chief of staff for Governmental Affairs at the Office of Gov. Brian Kemp. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan also addressed event attendees and congratulated all the winners. Nearly 100 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony in-person, and another 30 attended virtually
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.