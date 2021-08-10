Former Albany City Commissioner Bobby Coleman announces bid to return to office in Ward II

ALBANY -- With the city of Albany facing tough issues like crime and a resurgence of COVID-19, a former City Commission member says he thinks his experience will help him improve the lives of residents.
Bobby Coleman is the second candidate to announce his intention to run for the Ward II seat currently held by Matt Fuller.
Jalen Johnson announced he will be seeking the position earlier, and Fuller has not said whether he will seek a second term. There has been speculation that community activist Amna Farooqi would seek a commission seat, but she has denied that speculation.
“I’m looking to address some of the social and economic ills the city has,” Coleman said during a telephone interview.
Coleman previously served on the commission from 2014-2017, and was defeated by Fuller at the polls in a runoff election in December 2017.
“We have a crime problem,” Coleman said. “We have an economic development problem. We just seem to be stagnant in Albany.
“As I said, I’ve been on the commission for four years. I did four years of training. I can hit the ground running.”
A June decision to spend the city’s first installment of COVID relief funding from the American Rescue Plan Act -- $10 million -- on the city’s stormwater/sewer separation project proved controversial, as protesters outside the city/county Government Center chanted for the removal of Commissioners Fuller, B.J. Fletcher, Bob Langstaff and Mayor Bo Dorough during the meeting.
Coleman said he understands both sides of the debate.
“I understand the process (that) four votes carries the day,” he said. “I also understand that as a commissioner, you are obligated that (residents) get the benefit of return on that investment.
“Too often politicians oppose the will of the people. I think that was an instance where the will of the people was not adhered to.”
The candidate said he is ready to represent all people in the ward, which is one of the largest in the city and represents a wide range of income levels.
“I understand different parts of the city have different needs,” Coleman said. “There’s no one size fits all. I bring experience to the commission. I have four years’ experience and 65 years of living in the city of Albany.”
Qualifying for seats in commission Wards II, III and V begin on Monday and ends on Aug. 20.
