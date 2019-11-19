Former Albany mayoral candidate declines to give endorsement during Tuesday event

ALBANY – Third-place Albany mayoral candidate Henry Mathis issued a non-endorsement on Wednesday during a speech outside the downtown Government Center.
A Mathis spokesman told The Herald on Monday that Mathis possibly would give an endorsement during the event.
Mathis said that both candidates in the runoff, incumbent Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and Albany attorney Kermit “Bo” Dorough, have asked for his endorsement since the Nov. 5 election.
“I’m going to wait for each candidate to present their platform to the public and let the citizens decide,” Mathis said in answer to a question after he read his prepared remarks. “I will listen to the platforms as well as (will) my supporters, and we will act accordingly.”
During his speech, Mathis thanked those who turned out to cast ballots in the November election in which there were seven candidates vying for a four-year term as mayor.
A little more than 21 percent of eligible voters turned out to vote in elections that also included two Albany City Commission races and alcohol sales questions on the ballot in the city and for unincorporated Dougherty County.
“This gratitude extends not only to the ones who voted for me but to all voters, no matter who you chose to support in the past mayoral election,” he said. “Voting is and will forever be a testament of our appreciation of the blood, sweat and tears invested by Americans of all colors and conditions in securing the sacred right to vote from the fight for independence through the Albany Movement and continuing to the present day against voter suppression.”
Mathis also criticized a Nov. 3 article that appeared in The Albany Herald that profiled former Mayor Tommy Coleman’s reminisces, some of which involved Mathis.
He also characterized Coleman’s remarks as Coleman encouraging white residents to support the white candidate in the race. Dorough was the only white candidate on the ballot in the contest.
“As there were several black candidates running for mayor, the obvious desire by the former mayor was the black vote would be split, causing the white candidate to win," he said. "The good and reasonable citizens of Albany rejected such a juvenile and transparent ploy.”
Mathis said he will continue advocating “positive change” for the city and for job creation and downtown development and for more recreational opportunities for young people.
He also urged the next mayor to promise to have an independent firm who has never done business with the city perform a forensic audit for all city departments covering the last five years.
“We also need to re-engage our churches and other social organizations that have been missing in a lot of our recent elections,” he said. “The churches and established organizations have existing boards that can raise funds to sponsor college scholarships for our kids to attend Albany State (University) or some other college. Additionally, they can re-engage in social issues that affect the community that worked well in the past.
“That is how we build from within and help to ensure a positive legacy for the future.”