ALBANY — Rick Ross brought the pizzazz (and the sparklers). Henrie Mae Bell brought the touching story of meeting the love of her life on campus. And the Marching Rams and Passionettes brought the oomph to a rocking Albany State University homecoming convocation ceremony.
The HPER Complex was a sea of blue and gold on Friday morning, and the tone for the festivities was set when the rapper/businessman emerged onto the floor to a standing ovation. Ross, formerly known as William Leonard Roberts II when he played football at Albany State, encouraged the crowd to make the most of their university experience.
To the other titles, including “The Boss” and New York Times Bestseller List author, he may get to add professor in the future, as university President Marion Fedrick extended an invitation for him to return to campus to teach.
“When do I start?” Ross asked.
While the students in the crowd may expect to meet their best friends later in life, they likely are among those they were celebrating homecoming with, he said.
“The greatest friends you will ever have in your life are right here in this room,” he said.
The founder of the Maybach Music Group record label also told his audience that there is nothing wrong with making money.
“The greatest job you will ever have is being CEO of your life,” he said.
After Ross’ remarks, Bell brought a love story — and a $2,000 endowment for a new scholarship in the name of her late husband, Dale L. “Tippy” Bell.
“This is a love story that started on this campus in 1964, 58 years ago,” she said. “I met Dale as a ‘crab,’ a freshman.”
The two later had a class together, and while dating shared talks on a bench on campus.
“That bench is where we sat together and planned our future,” Bell said. “We were known on campus as Dale and Baby Doll. We were married, and our long togetherness lasted 53 years. That all started here.”
Both worked at IBM after graduation, and her husband, who was involved in many activities and was class president in 1968, was part of the team that launched the first manned moon mission, she said.
The alumna said she hopes the scholarship will help ease the financial burden on future students.
“Please, when you leave, students, please come back and help others,” she said.
After the introduction of the other fall sports teams by Director of Athletics Tony Duckworth, ASU head football coach Gabe Giardina encouraged the audience to bring its enthusiasm to the Saturday game.
“We’ve got a job to do tomorrow, and it’s a great Benedict (College) team, absolutely,” the head football coach said. “We’re excited about getting out there and showing you what the dirty blue and the gold rush can do.”
Prior to the game Saturday, thousands lines the streets of downtown Albany for the annual homecoming parade.