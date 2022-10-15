ALBANY — Rick Ross brought the pizzazz (and the sparklers). Henrie Mae Bell brought the touching story of meeting the love of her life on campus. And the Marching Rams and Passionettes brought the oomph to a rocking Albany State University homecoming convocation ceremony.

The HPER Complex was a sea of blue and gold on Friday morning, and the tone for the festivities was set when the rapper/businessman emerged onto the floor to a standing ovation. Ross, formerly known as William Leonard Roberts II when he played football at Albany State, encouraged the crowd to make the most of their university experience.

