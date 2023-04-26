Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson formally kicked off his presidential campaign on Wednesday with a speech in Bentonville, Arkansas, seeking to distinguish himself from the GOP field with his long career in government and "commonsense conservatism."

"Today, I am announcing that I am a candidate for president of the United States," Hutchinson said. "In this campaign for president, I stand alone in terms of my experience, record and leadership."

