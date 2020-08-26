ATLANTA – Christopher Sheffield spoke to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles about his life, including a successful pro football career, addiction, prison, parole, and recovery. this week Sheffield says the difference between many offenders who receive parole and him was a decision he made.
“I made a conscious decision to turn my will and my life over to God,” Sheffield told the board.
Sheffield was paroled in 1997. His 10-year sentence was commuted in 2003, and his political and civil rights were restored at that time.
Today, he is the manager of the Georgia Pines Community Service Board’s Addictions Recovery Support Center in Thomasville, and he’s a certified addictions counselor.
Sheffield says the system the Parole Board has does work.
“I’m here to tell you this morning, the work that you do is relevant and the system (parole) that you have created is effective,” he said. “From my life experience, it works.”
Following his presentation, Sheffield was presented with a pardon by Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard.
“The process to apply for a pardon is no small thing,” Barnard said. “It is an act of official forgiveness by the state of Georgia, and Chris’ presentation today is further indication that he is certainly deserving of being pardoned.”
Sheffield had previously completed the pardon application but had not yet been notified of the board’s decision.
Sheffield became emotional and stated that he wished his mother, who passed away in 1999, was present in order to witness that he had fulfilled the promises she had asked of him.
During his presentation, Sheffield told the board that offenders leaving the system need to be prepared for the opportunities that come.
“Because of the opportunity the Parole Board gave me, I then was able to re-educate myself and position myself to educate and re-educate others and that’s been the most gratifying thing that I’ve received,” Sheffield said.
“I think God has allowed me to exist and possibly even created me from the beginning to be in this position so that I can assist those who do not know the way from point A to point B. I want to tell you that if you had not given me the opportunity to change my life in 1997, then I would have spent the remainder of that 10-year sentence in that institution and God knows where I would be today.”
Sheffield played pro football with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions.
The video of the August Parole Board meeting will be made available on the State Board of Pardons and Paroles’ website. Interested persons can read more about the parole and pardon processes at www.pap.georgia.gov.
The monthly board meetings include presentations, agency operational updates, and policy reviews.
For more information, contact Steve Hayes, director of communications, at (404) 657-9450 or steve.hayes@pap.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.