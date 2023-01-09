Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized, according to his wife

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, pictured here in November of 2022, was admitted to a hospital on January 9, according to his wife Michelle Bolsonaro.

 Arthur Menescal/Bloomberg/Getty Images

He was admitted on Monday for abdominal "discomfort" related to injuries from a 2018 knife attack during a political rally, Michelle Bolsonaro wrote in a post on her official Instagram.

