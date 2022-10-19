Former California dive boat captain indicted on misconduct charge in connection with fire that killed 34

The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team in the Santa Barbara Channel off Santa Cruz Island in Southern California on September 12, 2019.

 Brian van der Brug/AP

A federal grand jury indicted a former California boat captain Tuesday on a misconduct charge related to a fire that tore through his vessel on Labor Day 2019, killing 34 people, prosecutors said.

Jerry Nehl Boylan, 68, was charged with one count of misconduct or neglect of a ship officer, the US Attorney's Office in the Central District of California said in a news release.

