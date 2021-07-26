Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer is a victim of assault and theft By Alexandra Meeks, CNN Jul 26, 2021 Jul 26, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer of California was a victim of assault and theft on July 26 in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland, her office said. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer of California was a victim of assault and theft Monday in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland, her office said."The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car," a spokesperson from Boxer's office said. "She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."The assault and robbery occurred Monday at 1:15 p.m. local time in the 300 block of 3rd Street, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to CNN. The suspect "forcefully took" Boxer's cell phone and fled the area in a nearby waiting vehicle, police said.Boxer, 80, said she was "shook up" following the assault."He pushed me very hard... and before I could follow him, he grabbed my phone," Boxer told CNN affiliate KPIX. "I'm not physically hurt at all, I'm just shook up." Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. 