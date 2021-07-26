Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer victim of assault and theft By Alexandra Meeks, CNN Jul 26, 2021 Jul 26, 2021 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer of California was a victim of assault and theft on July 26 in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland, her office said. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer of California was a victim of assault and theft Monday in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland, her office said."The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car," a spokesperson from Boxer's office said. "She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."The assault and robbery occurred Monday at 1:15 p.m. local time in the 300 block of 3rd Street, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to CNN.The suspect "forcefully took" Boxer's cell phone and fled the area in a nearby waiting vehicle, police said. This incident is currently being investigated by the police department's robbery section, police said. The department is offering up to $2,000 as a reward leading to an arrest in the case.The former Democratic senator served from 1993 to 2017, when she was succeeded by now-Vice President Kamala Harris.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +81 PHOTOS: Scenes from the Tokyo Olympics, July 26, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Assault And Battery Barbara Boxer Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Larceny And Theft Political Figures - Us Property Crimes Robbery Police Crime Criminal Law Assault Cell Phone Theft Suspect Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists More News News Kansas City Chiefs plan to keep nickname but retire mascot 'Warpaint' By Kevin Dotson and Steve Almasy, CNN 14 min ago 0 +2 News Staff at a Florida hospital say they are hearing panic, fear and regret from unvaccinated Covid-19 patients By Madeline Holcombe and Randi Kaye, CNN 22 min ago 0 News 3 bodies found, 1 still missing after dangerous flooding in northern Colorado By Amir Vera, Keith Allen and Jennifer Feldman, CNNUpdated 27 min ago 0 News Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer victim of assault and theft By Alexandra Meeks, CNNUpdated 59 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Kansas City Chiefs plan to keep nickname but retire mascot 'Warpaint' Staff at a Florida hospital say they are hearing panic, fear and regret from unvaccinated Covid-19 patients 3 bodies found, 1 still missing after dangerous flooding in northern Colorado Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer victim of assault and theft » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPearly Gates keeps feeding southwest Georgians heavenly foodNew Sherwood senior pastor to begin tenure SundayBobby CarringtonTwo incumbent Albany commissioners to seek re-election; one still unsureAlbany Commission rescinds mask requirement for public buildings in 5-2 voteDougherty Jail ReportDougherty police break up auto theft ring with four arrestsCatherine Clark LewisTommy, Flin Coleman join Atlanta-based Drew Eckl & Farnham law firmJames Laray Musgrove Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Worth County, Georgia with the Albany HeraldON THE MARKET: Screened-in porch, fire pit featured in Lake Blackshear home provide relaxing entertainmentPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany HeraldPHOTOS: Family day at Albany Museum Of ArtPHOTOS: Republican Senate candidate Latham Saddler makes stop in Leesburg25 songs inspired by moviesPHOTOS: Albany business owner trains pets for law enforcement and the public10 benefits of a plant-based dietIconic buildings that were demolishedPHOTOS: Phoebe Putney Health System donates $30k to Albany Technical College's EMT program Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.