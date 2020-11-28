ATLANTA – Former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice George H. Carley has died from COVID-19, Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced. The former justice passed away around 11 p.m. Thursday at Emory Decatur Hospital. He was 82 years old.
Justice Carley was appointed to the Supreme Court of Georgia in 1993 by then-Gov. Zell Miller.
In May 2012, Carley was sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice, serving as leader of Georgia’s judicial system until Dec. 31, 2012, when his term in office came to an end. Prior to serving on the state’s highest court, Carley was a judge on the Court of Appeals of Georgia, the state’s intermediate appellate court, from 1979 until 1993.
Carley was the first in Georgia history to serve as Presiding Judge and Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals, and as Presiding Justice and Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.
Besides his family, he loved two things: the Georgia Bulldogs and the court. A stickler for protocol, he was known for never appearing in public without being “properly attired” in a coat and tie.
“We are devastated by the loss of Justice Carley, a beloved friend and colleague to so many of us,” Melton said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Sandy, his son, George H. Carley Jr., and his two grandsons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.