ALBANY — Jamil Saba seemed to have an eye for picking future leaders and the knack for driving a jeep with no gas pedal.
Those qualities were mentioned by people who worked and played with the former Dougherty County sheriff, who died on Wednesday.
Saba, an Albany native who started his law enforcement career as a deputy at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office in 1970, was first elected in 1985 and retired in 2008. He was promoted to chief investigator in 1972 and served in that capacity until he took office.
Current Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul worked with Saba for more than 26 years and remembers his former boss as a public servant who sought to serve everyone fairly.
“From a community standpoint, or looking at it from 35,000 feet up in the air, he was a servant/leader,” Sproul said. “He was passionate about his job of serving the people of Dougherty County; it didn’t matter your race, your creed or your sex.”
The sheriff recalled that early in his career during the Great Flood of 1994, he was not only dispatched to an emergency office on the east side of the Flint River when the county was split in two by the floodwaters, he was put in charge.
“I was a slick-shirted deputy, and he sent me to the Radium Springs/Putney command post,” Sproul said. “He sent me sergeants and corporals and lieutenants. When we talked the second day, I said I wasn’t in a position to tell these senior officers what to do.
“He said I was ‘because I put you there.’ I guess he kind of saw some leadership potential I had.”
The former sheriff and his wife had moved to the Auburn/Opelika area a few years ago because his daughter attended Auburn University and they liked it in that area, Sproul said.
Saba also played a role in the future political career of former Dougherty County Commission member Lamar Hudgins.
Saba encouraged Hudgins to run for an Albany City Commission seat that he won in 1988.
Hudgins later lost in a bid for mayor but returned to politics and served on the Dougherty County Commission for 28 years before retiring from the office in 2020.
Although he and Saba may have had some disagreements on budget issues while Hudgins was chair of the commission’s Finance Committee, “We remained friends,” Hudgins said. “Jamil was just a wonderful person and a great sheriff.”
Hudgins said he remembered hunting on fellow friend Cleve Wester’s farm with Saba, who would drive a jeep that had no foot pedal, only had a rod sticking out of the floor that served as the accelerator. Wester, who owned Wester Tire Mart in Albany and was a member of the 1957 Auburn national championship football team, died in 2009.
“He and Jamil were great friends,” Hudgins said. “Cleve would invite me to go quail hunting in Baker County. Jamil drove the jeep and that was always exciting.
“He said ‘Cleve, you need to get that foot-feed fixed.’ I hadn’t heard that term ‘foot-feed’ in a long time. They were quite a crew. I’m sure they’re together right now.”
