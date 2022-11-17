MACON – A former bank loan officer has entered a guilty plea in federal court in an asset misapplication scheme involving $1.2 million.

Mitchell Fowler, 35, of Hawkinsville, pleaded guilty to one count of misapplication by a bank employee and one count of embezzlement by a bank employee before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III. Fowler faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for March 7.

