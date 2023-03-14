The former sheriff of a suburban Atlanta county was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison on civil rights charges related to his treatment of incarcerated people, according to the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Victor Hill, previously the Clayton County sheriff, was found guilty in October 2022 on six counts related to incidents in which prosecutors said he ordered detainees to be strapped into a restraint chair and left there for hours.

Recommended for you

CNN's Eric Levenson, Natasha Chen and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.

Tags

More News