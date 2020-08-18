ATHENS – United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler said the former human resources director for Oconee County has admitted to stealing taxpayer money in a complicated paycheck scheme.
Sherry Turner-Seila, 52, of Panama City Beach, Fla., and formerly of Watkinsville, entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated identity theft before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. The defendant faces a mandatory two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year supervised release. In addition, the signed plea agreement states that both parties agree the defendant owes $118,451.80 in restitution to Oconee County. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.
Turner-Seila was employed as the human resources director for Oconee County. As such, she was one of the few employees with access to the county’s payroll system, which transferred funds directly from the county bank account to the bank accounts of county employees. From July 6, 2016 to July 5, 2019, Turner-Seila concocted a scheme where she would use that access to temporarily change a former employee’s direct deposit information to her own personal bank account’s direct deposit information. In all, Turner-Seila stole $118,451.80 from Oconee County taxpayers.
“The defendant used her position and access to systematically steal money from Oconee County taxpayers — a deception she kept up over many years," Peeler said in a news release. "Theft of the public trust is a serious offense, and our office will prosecute those who use their positions of power for illegal gains.”
"This was a methodical plan by Turner-Seila to knowingly steal money from the taxpayers of Oconee County," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "Public corruption is a priority for the FBI, and we continue to work with our local and federal partners to protect our citizens against officials who abuse their positions of trust."
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Leary prosecuted the case for the government
