ATHENS – The former Oconee County human resources director, who admitted to stealing taxpayer money in a complicated paycheck scheme, has been sentenced to prison for her crime and will have to pay restitution, “Charlie” Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
Sherry Turner-Seila, 52, of Panama City Beach, Fla. and formerly of Watkinsville, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal to 24 months in prison after she previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft. In addition, Turner-Seila was ordered to pay $118,451.80 in restitution to Oconee County. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Turner-Selia is paying a serious penalty for abusing the public’s trust by stealing taxpayer money,” Peeler said. “Investigating and prosecuting public corruption is a top priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Public officials found abusing their power will be held accountable. I want to thank the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI for investigating this case.”
"Turner-Seila's choice to abuse her position of trust not only hurt taxpayers and co-workers, it eroded the public's trust in government," Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said. "Now she must pay a serious penalty, which hopefully sends a message to the public that her actions will not be tolerated or go unpunished."
“Our partnership with the FBI and federal prosecutors brought this case to a quick resolution," Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry said. "We are very pleased with their hard work and resolve to bring this felon to justice "
Turner-Seila was employed as the Human Resources Director for Oconee County. As such, she was one of the few employees with access to the county’s payroll system, which transferred funds directly from the county bank account to the bank accounts of county employees. From July 6, 2016 to July 5, 2019, Turner-Seila concocted a scheme where she would use that access to temporarily change a former employee’s direct deposit information to her own personal bank account’s direct deposit information. In all, Turner-Seila stole $118,451.80 from Oconee County taxpayers.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Leary prosecuted the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.