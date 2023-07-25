Former Louisiana police officer charged with 2nd felony count in death of Alonzo Bagley

Former officer Alexander Tyler resigned from the Shreveport Police Department in March.

 Shreveport Police Department

(CNN) — The Shreveport, Louisiana, police officer charged in the February shooting death of Alonzo Bagley, an unarmed Black man, has been charged with a second felony count related to the incident.

Alexander Tyler was charged in February with negligent homicide for Bagley’s death. A second criminal charge, felony malfeasance in office, has now been added, his attorney, Dhu Thompson, told CNN.

