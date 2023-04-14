Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp is facing one count of first-degree assault in a shooting last month outside a mall in Tacoma, Washington, according to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Kemp, 53, was first arrested hours after the March 8 incident in what online court records and a Pierce County Sheriff's Office spokesperson labeled a drive-by shooting outside the mall. But the prosecutor announced the next day no immediate charges would be filed and the former NBA star was released.

