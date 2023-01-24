A former Columbia University gynecologist accused by the wife of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and others of sexual assault has been convicted of federal sexual abuse charges, prosecutors say.

Robert Hadden, 64, was convicted of four counts of enticing and inducing individuals to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said in a release.

