Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dies in apparent drowning in Florida at 35

Ryan Mallett warms up for the Baltimore Ravens in December 2017.

 Charles LeClaire/USA Today Network

(CNN) — Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died Tuesday in an apparent drowning off a Florida beach, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

First responders were called to a beach in Destin around 2:12 p.m. due to reports that a group of people in the water were struggling to make it to shore, the news release said.

