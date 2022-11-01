MACON — Former Perry Police Chief Stephen Lynn took the helm as the new U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia recently.
“I consider it an honor to join the ranks of the nation’s first federal law enforcement agency,” Lynn said. “I look forward to working with the men and women of the U.S. Marshals of the Middle District of Georgia who are committed to protecting our federal judiciary and making our communities safer.”
Lynn is a native of Georgia and has lived in Houston County since the age of 5. He served as the Chief of Police for the city of Perry from 2013 until recently. From 2007 to 2013, Lynn served as an investigator for the Houston Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office in Georgia. He previously served in the Warner Robins Police Department from 1981 to 2007, where he held numerous leadership positions, including Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division and Strategic Services. Lynn received an M.P.A. from Georgia College & State University in 1996 and a B.S. from Georgia College in 1984.
The office of U.S. Marshal is the top executive of the U.S. Marshals Service in each of the 94 federal judicial districts. As U.S. Marshal, Lynn’s responsibilities encompass leading and directing operations, protecting the federal judiciary, execution of federal court orders, fugitive apprehension, housing and transporting federal prisoners and other law enforcement activities.
Established in 1926, the Middle District of Georgia comprises 70 counties stretching diagonally from Georgia’s southwest borders with Florida and Alabama to the state’s northeastern border with South Carolina. The district’s five offices are in Albany, Athens, Columbus, Valdosta and Macon, which serves as headquarters.