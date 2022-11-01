lynn.jfif

Stephen Lynn

MACON — Former Perry Police Chief Stephen Lynn took the helm as the new U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia recently.

“I consider it an honor to join the ranks of the nation’s first federal law enforcement agency,” Lynn said. “I look forward to working with the men and women of the U.S. Marshals of the Middle District of Georgia who are committed to protecting our federal judiciary and making our communities safer.”

