Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former US president, pictured here, in Plains, Georgia, on April 28, 2019 turns 98 will celebrate quietly at home with his family, according to a spokesperson from The Carter Center.
Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former US president, turned 98 on Saturday.
Carter will celebrate quietly at home with his family, according to a spokesperson from The Carter Center. The Carter Center hosted a series of virtual events to celebrate the former president's birthday and legacy, and the public was encouraged to send him a virtual birthday message via his foundation.
He was a peanut farmer and US Navy lieutenant before going into politics, eventually serving one term as governor of Georgia and president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.
The former Democratic president is widely revered for his championing of human rights. His brokering of the Camp David Accords with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin in 1978 remains central to his legacy.
After his presidency, Carter has leaned further into human rights, and founded The Carter Center along with his wife, Rosalynn, in hopes of advancing world peace and health. The Carter Center has worked to advance democracy by monitoring foreign elections and reducing diseases in developing countries over the years. Carter himself has been a longtime volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.
He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts to push for peace across the globe.
Carter beat brain cancer in 2015 but faced a series of health scares in 2019, and consequentially underwent surgery to remove pressure on his brain. He has since recovered but his health woes forced him to give up his decades-long tradition of teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.
Rosalynn Carter celebrated her 95th birthday in August.
The 2022 Business Expo sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce made up for two lost years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to bounce back with the biggest show ever. A record number of 55 exhibitors were on hand and the event usually draws 500 or more to the meet and greet with Alban… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.