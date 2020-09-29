ATLANTA — Former United States President and Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter announced Tuesday their endorsement of the Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is running to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
The announcement comes on the heels of endorsements from former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder. The Carters’ backing adds to Warnock’s support from state and national figures, including Stacey Abrams, every Democratic member of Georgia’s Congressional delegation, the majority of the U.S. Senate Democratic Caucus, and the majority of the State House and Senate’s Democratic members. In the endorsement, President Carter pointed to Warnock’s history of fighting for economic opportunity for all Georgians.
Carter, the 39th President of the United States, was elected in 1976 and remained in office until 1981. Before serving as commander in chief, he was the governor of Georgia from 1971-1975. As a former state senator and Navy veteran, Carter has been a longtime advocate for equality, justice and international peace.
“During these difficult times, our nation must continue to march toward progress while holding fast to our American values of equality, justice and economic opportunity for all,” Carter said. “Rev. Warnock knows the struggles Georgians are facing in this unique crisis — families losing health care, shuttered rural hospitals and record unemployment — all in the middle of a pandemic. I am pleased to support his campaign to be our next U.S. Senator, because I know he will be the voice Georgians need in Washington to ensure every child and every family has an opportunity to thrive.”
“President Carter’s legacy as a human rights champion and humanitarian from his time in the Oval Office to the ongoing work of the Carter Center are an inspiration to us all,” Warnock said. “I am honored to have earned his support in this campaign and look forward to continuing his legacy of service to our state and country in Washington.”
Warnock launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate in January 2020, and independent analysts at Cook Political immediately moved the race to one of the most competitive in the nation. Warnock outraised every candidate — Democrat and Republican — for the special election in the first two fundraising quarters this year. He’s also earned support from leaders across the state including Stacey Abrams, the late John Lewis, Congresswoman Lucy McBath, Ambassador Andrew Young, Jon Ossoff, Teresa Tomlinson, Sarah Riggs Amico, the Georgia AFL-CIO and countless local officials. In addition to robust support from Georgians, Warnock has received the support of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and more than 30 United States Senators, including Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Sherrod Brown and Cory Booker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.