The former president of the New York Police Department's second-largest union has pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge in connection with a scheme to bilk the union out of more than half a million dollars by filing phony expense reports, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Edward Mullins, the former president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in connection with the scheme, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said in a release.

CNN's Brynn Gingras, Sonia Moghe and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

