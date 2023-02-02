An attorney for Briana Foster Newton, the former principal at Richneck Elementary School, said on Thursday her client didn't know that a 6-year-old student had a gun at the school the day he allegedly shot a teacher.

Newton was reassigned after the first grader allegedly shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, inside a classroom on Jan. 6, her lawyer, Pamela Branch, said during a news conference.

CNN's Michelle Watson, Brian Todd, Hannah Sarisohn, Nicole Grether and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.

Tags