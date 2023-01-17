Former Republican New Mexico State House candidate Solomon Peña was arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team Monday in connection with a string of recent shootings at the homes of local Democratic elected leaders, Albuquerque Police said.

Peña, who lost his 2022 run for State House District 14, is accused of paying and conspiring with four men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two county commissioners, Albuquerque Police said.

