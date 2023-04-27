The suspect accused of using a metal pipe to attack a former San Francisco fire department official was released from custody Thursday and is to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in late May.

Prosecutors say former San Francisco Fire Department Commissioner Don Carmignani sustained serious injuries after being attacked in early April by a suspect with a metal pipe outside of his mother's home in San Francisco. Carmignani was unable to testify in Thursday's preliminary hearing as a result, according to prosecutors.

CNN's Laura Studley and Jeffrey Kopp contributed to this report.

