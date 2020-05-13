ATLANTA – Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired in December after a successful career in state and national politics, is among three 2020 inductees into the National Association of Home Builders’ National Housing Hall of Fame. Isakson was nominated for this honor by the Home Builders Association of Georgia.
"My career as a Realtor gave me firsthand experience of the effects of home ownership on American society, and I took these lessons to Congress during my 20-plus years on Capitol Hill,” Isakson said in a news release. “Homeownership is one of the tenants of the American Dream. It is transformational in its impact to individuals, families and communities, and it is unique in the ability to create prosperity, stability and growth. I was proud to play a small role in helping an industry that has made such a difference to our society, and I am honored to be inducted into the National Association of Home Builders Hall of Fame."
The National Housing Hall of Fame award is designed to recognize and honor individuals whose contributions are of national or global importance and enduring value to the housing industry. These are individuals who have made a lasting impact by providing housing for all Americans or by contributing to sound housing policies.
“The Home Builders Association of Georgia was honored to nominate Sen. Isakson, and we are extremely proud that he will receive this award,” Doug McMonigle, president of the Home Builders Association of Georgia, said. “As we said in our nomination, Johnny Isakson has had an impact on the housing market that is beyond compare. As one example, during the 2007-08 housing crash and subsequent financial crisis, Isakson authored a temporary tax credit for first-time homebuyers that helped to stem the collapse of the housing market. He has never failed to listen to the needs of the homeowners and has always been willing to champion the issues to protect their rights.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Jerry Konter, NAHB second vice chairman and a builder from Savannah, wrote letters of support for Isakson’s nomination.
In his letter, Kemp stated, “Every home builder and homeowner in Georgia has benefited from the work and commitment of Johnny Isakson over the past 40 years. As a local business leader, member of the Georgia General Assembly, the U.S. House of Representatives and most recently in the U.S. Senate, Johnny Isakson has been a relentless champion for private property rights and homeownership.
“I applaud and commend him for his years of dedication, service and leadership to the housing industry and to the residents who call this great state of Georgia home.”
Konter wrote of Isakson: “Johnny Isakson always had an open-door policy, especially for members of the National Home Builders Association and those working in the industry. He always listened, learned and then went to battle for homebuilders and homeowners. I never knew Johnny Isakson to refuse a call from a constituent -- whether he was serving on the state level or the national level.”
Honorees are chosen on the basis of their contribution to the housing industry in one or more of the following ways:
⦁ Contributions to the housing industry that have enduring value on a national or global scale;
⦁ Contributions that are unique, original and new, such as an innovative program, product, system or technology developed for the industry; one has influenced other industry professionals; or enhanced housing opportunity for many Americans;
⦁ Leadership involvement in builder associations and state or local housing-related service only as it relates to having a national or global impact.
The induction and award ceremonies will be held later this year.
