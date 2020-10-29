COLUMBUS – A former U.S. Army Specialist has pleaded guilty in a child exploitation case, after sneaking a Florida teen on base and taking more than 100 photos and films of her in the nude, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler announced in a news release.
Samuel Ray Robinson, 23, of Tulsa, Okla., pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity before U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land. Robinson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a maximum life term of supervised release. The defendant also will be required to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system. Robinson's sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 17.
According to the stipulation of fact entered in court, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command’s Fort Benning CID Office was contacted on June 14 by the Walton County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office regarding a 13-year-old female runaway (Victim 1), who left her Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., residence on or about May 27. On June 2, Victim 1 contacted her mother via cellphone and provided her with a “pin” of her location at a Columbus motel. Local Columbus authorities were dispatched to the hotel, and Victim 1 was transported back to Florida.
A forensic examination of the phone revealed Victim 1’s phone “pinged” on Fort Benning between May 27 and June 2, and she had been communicating with Robinson. During an interview with agents, Robinson admitted he met Victim 1 online and picked her up at a gas station in Destin, Fla. Robinson also admitted he knew the victim was a minor when he picked her up, thinking her to be 15 years old. Robinson sneaked Victim 1 onto Fort Benning, where she stayed for six nights, engaging in sexual intercourse. Victim 1 also was filmed and photographed in the nude by Robinson more than 100 times.
“Robinson targeted a vulnerable minor online, took her hours away from home, and kept her hidden, abusing her repeatedly," Peeler said. "He will pay a steep penalty for his egregious crime — federal prison without parole. I want to thank Fort Benning CID, the Columbus authorities and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for investigating this case and bringing the victim safely home.”
“Robinson’s behavior is not tolerated in the U.S. Army, and hopefully this will be of some solace to his victim and prevent him from targeting other such vulnerable people,” Special Agent-in-Charge Micah Rush said. “I want to thank all of the investigative and legal efforts made by the Special Agents of the Fort Benning CID Office, our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s office.”
The case was investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command’s Fort Benning CID Office and Walton County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Columbus Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shanelle Booker is prosecuting the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.