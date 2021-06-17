ATLANTA -- Two former Georgia Department of Transportation employees have been indicted on charges of misusing state-issued purchasing cards.
Oscar Cooke of Riverdale and Roosevelt Addie of Jonesboro worked as mechanics at the DOT’s District 7 maintenance shop in Avondale Estates, according to the Office of the State Inspector General.
The two men are accused of making 55 fraudulent purchases at a NAPA Auto Parts store between 2015 and 2017 totaling $18,732.79.
A DeKalb County grand jury also charged NAPA employee Openzender Tanner in the case.
Cooke and Addie claimed the purchases were made in conjunction with their DOT vehicle maintenance duties. But an audit revealed the auto parts they bought were designed for various luxury cars made by Ferrari, Cadillac, Hummer, Bentley, Porsche and Lexus.
The two men are accused of colluding with Openzender to cover up the scheme by creating and altering billing data that indicated different parts than they actually purchased.
The case was initially referred to the Office of State Inspector General by the DOT.
“State employees are regularly entrusted with the safeguarding of state assets,” State Inspector General Scott McAfee said. “When that trust is violated for personal gain, it not only hurts the state but all Georgia citizens.”
Cooke and Addie are charged with theft by taking and unlawful use of state funds to obtain items of value for personal benefit. Openzender is charged with computer forgery.
The case is being prosecuted by the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.
