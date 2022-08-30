tax evasion.jpg

Will Britt

ATLANTA -- A former Statesboro city councilman was sentenced to 33 months in prison Monday for evading taxes on income from bars he co-owned.

Will Britt, a member of the council from 2004 through 2015 now living in Bluffton, S.C., and a group of business partners owned various bars near college campuses in several Georgia communities, while claiming each bar was owned by a single individual, according to court documents and statements in federal court.

