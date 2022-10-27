U.S. House Of Representatives Votes On Impeachment Of President Donald Trump

A court ruled Wednesday that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows must appear before a Fulton County grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 presidential election. 

 Drew Angerer via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows is the latest ally of the former president ordered to appear before a Fulton County special grand jury.

A South Carolina judge ordered that Meadows must comply with a subpoena as part of an investigation being led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in which Trump suffered a defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

