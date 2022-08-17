coffee vote.jpg

Sidney Powell, who is a former member of President Trump’s legal team, embarked on a public campaign of unleashing unfounded accusations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

DOUGLAS -- An attorney connected to former President Trump coordinated with experts from an Atlanta-based computer firm to hack into Coffee County’s voting system in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, according to records obtained in a federal lawsuit challenging the security of Georgia’s voting system.

The subpoenaed documents indicate that former Trump attorney Sidney Powell and other Trump affiliated lawyers solicited the help of Atlanta-based forensic data firm SullivanStrickler to breach election systems in Georgia, Nevada and Michigan, which are battleground states where Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in the November 2020 election.

