Former Trump Org. CFO toes line of allegiances while testifying under plea deal condition

 Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Former CFO Allen Weisselberg appeared visibly pulled in his Friday testimony between allegiance to his employer and needing to cooperate with prosecutors to satisfy his plea agreement in the criminal trial of the Trump Organization.

The defense attorneys challenged him to that effect several times Friday morning, and attorney Susan Necheles briefly grilled him on his fears of going to jail if the plea deal falls apart.

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
  • Updated