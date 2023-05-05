A former student at the University of California, Davis, pleaded not guilty as he was arraigned in court Friday in connection with three stabbings near the campus within the span of five days, leaving two people dead and the community in fear.

Carlos Dominguez, 21, entered not guilty pleas on two murder charges and one attempted murder charge through his attorney, Dan Hutchinson. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 10 days.

CNN's Taylor Romine, Ritu Prasad and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

