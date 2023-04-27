Former US Army soldier with apparent plot to 'physically remove' racial minorities pleads guilty to separate gun charge

A former US Army soldier has pleaded guilty to possession of an illegal firearm while stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina, last year.

 Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images/File

A former US Army soldier accused of plotting to "physically remove" Black and brown people in several North Carolina counties is now facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a separate, gun-related charge, federal prosecutors announced.

Noah Edwin Anthony, 23, pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle during his Tuesday arraignment, a release from the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina said.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.

