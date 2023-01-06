A former athletics official at the University of Southern California was sentenced Friday to six months in prison after pleading guilty in an admissions scandal for allegedly helping students cheat their way into acceptances at the prestigious college.

Donna Heinel, who was USC's senior associate athletic director, had pleaded guilty in November of 2021 to one count of honest services wire fraud as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.

