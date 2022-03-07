Fort Valley State University's Cooperative Extension Program will host a free webinar series every Tuesday at 6 p.m. during the month of March to educate farmers about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency programs.
FORT VALLEY -- Fort Valley State University's Cooperative Extension Program will host a free webinar series every Tuesday at 6 p.m. during the month of March to educate farmers about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs.
Farmers looking to sustain their existing farming operations or learn about FSA programming in general are encouraged to attend. The webinars will take place virtually using Zoom technology on March 8, 15, 22, and 29.
FSA personnel will be available to discuss loans and other programs such as Farm Enrollment, Agriculture Risk Programs, Emergency Conservation Programs and Tree Assistance Programs.
Joy Moten-Thomas, FVSU’s assistant extension administrator for community development and outreach, said these webinars are among the steps that FVSU Extension is taking to help USDA FSA connect with Georgia’s socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.
“As an 1890 Land-Grant University, FVSU is committed to serving the underserved, which includes small, limited resource farmers and ranchers through extension programs," Moten-Thomas said in a news release. "These webinars are an opportunity for FVSU Extension clients to meet USDA officials and to learn more about FSA programs with the goal of motivating them to explore these opportunities to help them achieve productive and sustainable farming operations.”
