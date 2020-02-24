FORT VALLEY -- Fort Valley State University announced recently the appointment of Michelle Martin as chief business officer/vice president for Business and Finance. Prior to FVSU, Martin served as the associate vice president for Financial Services and interim vice president for Administration and Finance at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Martin brings nearly 23 years of experience in business operations, financial services, accounting, budgeting and technology following a career that has also included serving as the city of Richmond, Va.’s controller, associate vice president for Finance at Delaware State University and special assistant to the vice president for Finance and Administration at Norfolk State University. Prior to working in higher education, Martin worked in the private sector for a health care and communications company.
On Martin’s hiring, FVSU President Paul Jones noted that Martin’s background in financial leadership and her extensive experience in higher education and at two 1890 land-grant institutions would be key in supporting the institution’s strategic plans for future growth.
“Our university’s financial health is such an important foundational component to our future,” Jones said. “We look forward to having Ms. Martin on our senior leadership team and supporting us in planning and executing dynamic and sustainable growth.”
Martin’s professional experience also includes expertise in facilities management and plant, auxiliary, procurement, transportation and environmental health and safety. Martin is a certified public accountant.
“I have a great appreciation for the vision shared with me for Fort Valley State University’s continued success and growth,” Martin said. “I’m looking forward to working with the administration and the campus community in establishing an even stronger, more efficient and sustainable financial structure for FVSU.”
Martin is a graduate of Norfolk State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Troy State University. She is a native of Portsmouth, Va., and has two children, Jerry and Lauren.
