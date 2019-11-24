FORT VALLEY -- Fort Valley State University has been recognized as a top-ranked institution offering the best online Counseling Degree programs by Intelligent.com. Fort Valley State was ranked No. 31 out of the 60 competing programs from public institutions across the nation. More than 320 programs were evaluated.
The student-focused comprehensive research guide produced by Intelligent.com, an online magazine focused on a lifelong commitment to continuous improvement, is based on an assessment of 1,604 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.
“This ranking reflects our university’s unyielding commitment to providing a high-quality learning environment not only on our physical campus but for our online scholars as well,” T. Ramon Stuart, FVSU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said in a news release. “The ranking also reinforces FVSU’s mission to provide an affordable, future-focused educational environment that consistently rivals nationally prominent institutions across the country.”
Jerry Brenner, who oversees the cited program as FVSU’s Rehabilitation Counseling and Case Management program coordinator, also celebrated the ranking.
”The faculty, staff and students of the Department of Counseling are extremely proud of the honor bestowed upon us by the Intelligent.com organization,” Brenner said. "We are extremely proud of our students for their dedication, hard work and collaboration with our program faculty who are among the finest teachers and experts in the country in the field of counseling and within their professional specialty areas. We are genuinely and sincerely looking forward to continued program growth and excellence in the years to come.”
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system that includes student engagement, potential return on investment, and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 321 programs on a scale of 0 to 100. The methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s degree program. To access the complete ranking, visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-counseling-degree-programs/.