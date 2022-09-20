Fort Valley State University is the top public institution for social mobility among all regional universities in the South, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings.
FORT VALLEY — Fort Valley State University is the top public institution for social mobility among all regional universities in the South, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings. FVSU remained the top public HBCU in Georgia for the fifth consecutive year.
FVSU moved up two spots from nine to seven as a top performer in social mobility. Institutions ranked one through six are private institutions. Social mobility measures the ability to enroll and graduate many students that are awarded Pell grants. At FVSU, 96% of students receive Pell grants.
“FVSU’s improvement in social mobility rankings demonstrates our long-standing commitment to student success, no matter the background,” FVSU President Paul Jones said in a news release. “I am incredibly proud of the work being done by faculty, staff, students and all stakeholders that contribute to the nationally recognized success of this institution.”
Among other rankings Fort Valley State University received were:
♦ No. 83 in Regional Universities South (tie)
♦ No. 7 in Top Performers on Social Mobility
♦ No. 39 in Top Public Schools (tie)
♦ No. 36 in HBCUs (tie)
U.S. News & World Report is the global authority in education rankings. The annual rankings serve as a resource tool for prospective college students and their families when seeking an institution of higher learning. The rankings evaluate 1,500 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality.
