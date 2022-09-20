Sanford Bishop announces $232,265 grant for Ft. Valley State
Fort Valley State University is the top public institution for social mobility among all regional universities in the South, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings.

FORT VALLEY — Fort Valley State University is the top public institution for social mobility among all regional universities in the South, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings. FVSU remained the top public HBCU in Georgia for the fifth consecutive year.

FVSU moved up two spots from nine to seven as a top performer in social mobility. Institutions ranked one through six are private institutions. Social mobility measures the ability to enroll and graduate many students that are awarded Pell grants. At FVSU, 96% of students receive Pell grants.

