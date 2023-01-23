fort valley.png

FORT VALLEY – Fort Valley State University has received approval from the Georgia Board of Nursing to begin its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

The four-year pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program is now accepting applications, and its first class of nursing students will start in August 2023.

