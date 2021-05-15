FORT VALLEY -- Beef cattle producers seeking to improve their operations can tune in to a free ZOOM meeting conducted by Fort Valley State University’s Cooperative Extension Program.
On May 25, from noon-1:30 p.m., "Extension Ag Updates: Marketing and Production of Beef Cattle," will be simulcast on Facebook live (facebook.com/pg/FVSUCAFST/videos).
FVSU Extension Agent for Talbot County Bobby Solomon will moderate the event.
“By tuning in, the farmer will learn how to directly market and sell their products to consumers for a higher price,” Solomon said.
Furthermore, the FVSU Extension agent said if farmers use the information discussed at the workshop, their operations could improve with better, fresher quality meats.
Topics for discussion include, "Grass Fed Beef Production and Marketing," "Rules and Regulations on Selling Meat as Individuals" and "Outreach Services" provided by FVSU’s Meat Technology Center.
Representatives from Tennessee State University, the Georgia Department of Agriculture and FVSU’s Meat Technology Center will conduct the presentations.
To register for the event, visit bit.ly/fvsuag-beef-marketing-production-may2021. For more information contact Stefan Price at (478) 235-8689 or prices@fvsu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.